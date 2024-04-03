Ensure preparedness, adherence to ECI guidelines: DEO Bandipora

BANDIPORA: The District Election Officer (DEO/DC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various polling stations of Bandipora including Chaliwaan- Chittaybandi, Brar and other adjacent areas.
The visit was aimed to ensure smooth conduct of elections and assess readiness and functionality of polling stations for the ongoing General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024.
The DEO was accompanied by DyDEO Mohammad Rafeeq Bhat, ACD Mumtaz Ahmad Pir, Tehsildar and other concerned officers.
The DEO on the occasion inspected accessibility measures, besides availability of Assured Minimum Facilities at polling stations.
Areas needing improvement were promptly identified besides DEO passed on spot directions to address the issues in order to guarantee a fair and transparent electoral process.
The DEO emphasized that all necessary arrangements are in place to facilitate smooth voting and uphold the integrity of the electoral system.
He also directed the concerned to ensure preparedness and adherence to ECI guidelines besides stressing that all guidelines of Election Commission of India shall be implemented in letter and spirit.