Eight gamblers arrested in Bla, Kulgam; stake money seized

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested eight gamblers and seized stake money and playing cards from their possession in Baramulla and Kulgam districts.

“In Baramulla, acting on a specific information regarding gambling activities in the orchards of Tapper Pattan, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan raided the specific spot and apprehended 04 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 1250 and playing cards from their possession,” police said.

They have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Abdullah resident of Trumgund Sopore, Ab Ahad Rather son of Ghulam Mohd, Mohd Shafi Wani son of Gaffar Wani & Ghulam Nabi Parra son of Abdul Raheem all residents of Tapper Pattan. They have been shifted to Police Station Pattan where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated.

In Kulgam, acting on a specific information regarding gambling activities in the orchards of Pombay Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO Police Station DH Pora raided the specific spot and apprehended 04 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 7650 and playing cards from their possession. They have been identified as Aamir Ahmad Shakhsaz son of Abdul Hamid Shakhsaz resident of Chawalgam, Abdul Rashid Thoker son of Ghulam Ahmad Thoker resident of Pombay, Mohd Ashraf Malik son of Wali Mohd Malik resident of Yaripora & Sharukh Khan son of Fayaz Ahmad Khan resident of Chatabal Kulgam.

They have been shifted to PS DH Pora where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 32/2024 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station DH Pora and investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.

