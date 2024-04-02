Security Review Meeting Discusses Strategy For Peaceful Polls

JAMMU: A security review meeting on Monday discussed strategy to ensure a conducive and secure environment for voters to exercise their franchise in Jammu Lok Sabha constituency without fear or intimidation, a police spokesman said.

The Jammu parliamentary seat is going to polls in the second phase on April 26.

The meeting, chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Vinod Kumar at district police lines, discussed in detail deployment and coordination of security personnel to safeguard polling stations, election officials and voters, implementation of stringent security protocols to prevent any untoward incidents or disruptions during the election period, the spokesman said.

He said collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders to address any emerging security challenges or threats, maintenance of law and order, vigilance against any attempts of electoral malpractice or illegal activities that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process also came up for deliberations at the meeting.

Various aspects of policing, including quality investigation of cases, crime disposal, verifications, disposal of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases, inquest proceedings, absconding and missing persons and other issues related to accountable policing were also discussed, the spokesman said.

The SSP directed the officers to ensure quantitative and qualitative disposal of cases under investigation.

The SSP asserted that along with quickness in response, polite behaviour and sympathy at heart are required while dealing with the problems of the general public.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print