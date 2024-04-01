KU’s CIIE hosts weeklong advanced skill training workshop

SRINAGAR: The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), Kashmir University (KU) in collaboration with the Electrical, Mechanical and Civil departments of the Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, KU concluded its weeklong hands-on advanced skill training workshop.

The workshop that began on March 27 and concluded Friday, March 29, aimed to provide practical skills in electrical equipment, CNC (Computer Numerical Control) mechanical, and brickwork civil disciplines, addressing the increasing demand for skilled programmers and technicians in the manufacturing industry, an official statement issued here read.

“Participants were immersed in practical sessions led by industry experts and experienced faculty members, gaining insights into CNC machining processes, electrical equipment operation and brickwork techniques,” an official spokesperson said in the statement.

Chairman, CIIE, Prof Gowhar B Vakil, expressed satisfaction about hosting the training programme, stating that the CIIE is committed to encourage a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“By providing participants with practical skills and industry-relevant knowledge, we aim to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to drive meaningful change in the manufacturing sector,” he said.

The skill courses were coordinated by Dr Bilal Ahmad Malik, Uzma Maqbool and Junaid Ayoub, held at Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, KU.

The skill development training programme enhanced the participants’ expertise in electrical equipment through hands-on training sessions, gaining insights into troubleshooting and maintenance techniques.

They also received comprehensive training on CNC machining techniques, covering programming, operation and machining processes essential for excelling in mechanical engineering, it read.

“The civil engineering segment focused on brickwork techniques and best practices in civil construction, equipping participants with the skills to undertake construction projects confidently,” the spokesperson said.

Course Coordinators, Dr Junaid Hassan Masoodi, Er Ubaid Qureshi, and Er Adil Mudasir, commended the organisers for effectively combining theoretical instruction with hands-on practice, emphasising the importance of practical training initiatives in preparing students for careers in the manufacturing sector, he added.

“Future workshops aim to incorporate advanced topics, extend hands-on sessions and strengthen industry partnerships to enhance the practical relevance of workshop content, aligning educational programmes with industry requirements,” the statement read.

