Hope promise on AFSPA revocation, troop cut will be fulfilled: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Thursday hoped that government will take the matter of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) revocation and withdrawal of troops from civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir seriously.

She said AFSPA revocation and withdrawal of troops have been an important demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and were key point in the Agenda of Alliance in PDP-BJP government after 2014.

Mehbooba Mufti termed the statement of Union Home Minister as “better late than never”, and hoped the promise will be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

She added that, “Whenever PDP or Mehbooba Mufti used to raise this demand we were dubbed as an anti-national. It was said that I am against the Army, I am against the country. They have talked about it during the current elections, are they really serious, or is it a mere jumla (rhetoric)?” Mehbooba Mufti continued.

Mehbooba also added that “As far as the revocation of AFSPA and withdrawal of security forces from civilian areas and sending the Army to barracks is concerned, it has been an important demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the past several years. PDP has been strongly advocating for this demand every time,” she said.

She at the occasion also criticized BJP for not keeping its previous poll promises such as providing two-crore jobs every year and reducing the price of gas cylinder to Rs 400.

“They talked about transferring Rs 15 lakh into the account of every poor family. Nothing like that has happened. I hope Amit Shah is serious and wants to do it. I hope this does not turn out to be a jumla,” she said.

She advocated for the release of youth from jails, and said “If government wants to heal the wounds of Kashmiri’s it should release youth lodged in and outside jails of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“How many journalists are in jails? They should release those against whom there are no charges and who are not prosecuted. We will have faith in their remarks… otherwise, it looks like a jumla,” she said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print