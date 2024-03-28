NIT Srinagar student bags prestigious MITACS Globalink Research Internship award

Director, Registrar NIT extend congratulations

SRINAGAR: A student from Civil Engineering Department from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has bagged 2024 MITACS Globalink Research Internship award.

Mohammad Ibrahim Salaria is a B.Tech student in 3rd year Civil Department. Under the terms of this award, he will be joining the University of Northern British Columbia in Canada for a short-term engagement.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof A. Ravinder Nath and Registrar Prof. Atikur Rahman congratulated the B.Tech student Mohammad Ibrahim Salaria for securing the prestigious opportunity.

“Bagging of this global internship opportunity not only brings honor to CE student but also to NIT Srinagar, showcasing the institute’s commitment to fostering an environment that encourages academic excellence and research innovation,” they said.

They further said that achievements like these serve as an inspiration to fellow students and underscore the institute’s role in preparing students to make significant contributions on the global stage.

Meanwhile, this opportunity is facilitated through an agreement with the University of Northern British Columbia, wherein the Mitacs organization will administer the funding grant for the student’s project.

Specifically, Mohammad Ibrahim Salaria has been selected to participate in the Mitacs Globalink Research Internship program.

Mitacs Globalink Research Internship is a competitive program that pairs top-ranked international students with specific research expertise with faculty at Canadian academic institutions for a twelve (12) week research project of mutual interest between May and July 2024.

Ibrahim expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honored and thrilled to have been chosen for the Globalink Internship Program. This opportunity is truly a dream come true for me, and I am enthusiastic about contributing to impactful research while immersing myself in Canada’s academic environment.

“I am profoundly grateful to my mentor, Dr. Khalid Muzamil Gani, whose steadfast support has been invaluable throughout this entire journey,” he added.

According to the official communication, the student from NIT Srinagar will be under the supervision of Prof. Mauricio Dziedzic, a faculty member at the University of Northern British Columbia, Canada. The research project they will collaborate on is titled ‘Environmental Impacts of Dam Breaks.’

The research will primarily focus on the significant risks associated with dam failure, particularly the rapid flooding downstream, which poses threats to life and property.

Additionally, it will delve into the repercussions on infrastructure and the environment. This includes the release of debris, mud, and other materials stored in the reservoir, such as mining tailings, which can lead to severe environmental consequences.

The overarching goal of this research program is to develop a comprehensive analytical framework for assessing the environmental impacts of dam breaks.

