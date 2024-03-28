Mirwaiz pays tributes to Badr martyrs, Moulana Yusuf Shah

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed deep regret over the decision of authorities to place Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Umar Farooq, under house arrest on Thursday.
Anjuman highlighted that Mirwaiz was scheduled to lead a majlis and deliver a sermon at the historic Aali Masjid Eidgah to honour the Martyrs of Badr (RA) as well as preside over a commemorative function to mark the 57th anniversary of Muhaajir-e-Millat, Mufassir-e-Qur’an, Mirwaiz Mohammad Yusuf Shah (RA)
Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid heartfelt tributes to Muhaajir-e-Millat, Mufassir-e-Qur’an, Moulana Muhammad Yusuf Shah (RA), acknowledging his monumental, selfless contributions to the Kashmiri community in religious and political guidance, reform, and literature.
Mirwaiz emphasized Mirwaiz Moulana Yousuf Shah’s significant contributions, his first translation and commentary of the Holy Qur’an into Kashmiri has been a cornerstone of spiritual guidance in the region. “His pioneering work not only made the sacred teachings more accessible to the Kashmiri-speaking population but also reinforced the cultural and religious identity of the community,” he said.
Mirwaiz said that Muhaajir-e-Millat’s political and reformative guidance has been a source of inspiration and transformation in Kashmir, advocating for unity, peace, and social justice.
Meanwhile, a special Qur’an recitation and Aisaal-e-Sawaab majlis was also organised at Jama Masjid Srinagar, commemorating the martyrs of Badr (RA), Muhaajir-e-Millat (RA), Shaheed-e-Millat (RA), and all martyrs, before the Zuhr prayers.
SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed deep regret over the decision of authorities to place Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr. Moulvi Umar Farooq, under house arrest on Thursday.