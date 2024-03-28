Illegal mining: 3 arrested, 3 vehicles seized in Pulwama

PULWAMA: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested three persons and seized three vehicles in Pulwama.
A police party of Police Station Pulwama during Naka checking at Peaks Crossing intercepted 03 vehicles loaded with illegally extracted minerals. The accused drivers have been arrested and the vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized, police said in a statement.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 53/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been taken up.
“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any Nallah as it is the violation of Government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law,” police added.
PULWAMA: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested three persons and seized three vehicles in Pulwama.