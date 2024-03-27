Need to address rapidly evolving job landscape challenge: KU VC

‘KU empowering youth with skills, knowledge necessary to thrive in digital age’

SRINAGAR: To equip students with essential skills necessary for navigating the modern job market, including professional communication, artificial intelligence (AI) and networking, the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), Kashmir University (KU) inaugurated a two-day workshop here.

Titled, ‘Empowering Career Exploration through Digital Tools and Networking’, the workshop is in alignment with the ‘Digital India Mission’ and the goals outlined in the ‘New Education Policy-2020’, an official press release issued here read.

The workshop featured a range of talks and motivational speeches by eminent experts on career counselling and guidance.

The speakers who are also the alumni of the university, included: Muheet Mehraj, founder of Kashmir Box; Raahil Rai, Cambridge and INSEAD Alumnus, WIP founder; Shalmoli Halder, a Yale alum; and Arun Sarkar, a distinguished career counsellor, who joined online from Germany, it read.

Commenting on the significance of the workshop, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, emphasised the urgent need to address the challenge of rapidly evolving job landscape. She said “with collective efforts and collaborations we can really make a difference”.

“Traditional methods are swiftly being replaced by digital innovations and the skills demanded by employers are in a constant state of flux. Youth are often uncertain about how to navigate these changes and align their skills with the demands of the contemporary job market,” Prof Khan said, adding that the workshop is the varsity’s response to that challenge.

She reiterated the varsity’s commitment to empower the aspirants with the tools and resources necessary to flourish in dynamic environments and that the varsity is open to feedback for devising future programmes for overall improvement, read the release.

Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, said that the aspirants need not to go outside the valley for career and counselling pursuits for the university “is all geared up to provide such facilities on its own campuses”.

“KU remains steadfast in preparing students for success in an ever-evolving global landscape by empowering them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the digital age,” Prof Naseer said, adding that the varsity is in the process of providing quality infrastructure and accommodation with competitive facilities.

Director, CCPC, KU, Prof Nazir Ahmad Dar, while outlining the objectives of the workshop, said that embracing change and staying attuned to the evolving world, environment and societal shifts “is not just necessary but essential for growth and relevance”.

“Realising everything is changing and learning how to change in a meaningful way is the need of the hour. Those who resist change risk stagnation, while those who adapt thrive and progress,” he added.

Deans, heads, officers, faculty, scholars and students from attended the function.

Fatima Ali, faculty at CCPC, conducted the proceedings of the inaugural session, the release added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print