Case against man for spreading rumour on social media in Pulwama: Police

Pulwama: A man has been booked for spreading rumours by uploading fake posts on social media in Rajpora area of Pulwama district, police said on Wednesday. In a statement, a spokesperson said that police have registered FIR against one rumour monger namely Sameer Ahmed Paray of Kabikoot CB Nath as he has recently uploaded a post on his Facebook profile “Babar Azam”. The statement reads he has uploaded a photo depicting arms and ammunition and has claimed that a new one from Pulwama has joined militancy. “He has been found circulating incriminating content on social media there by disrupting public peace and tranquility. A case FIR no 23/2024 u/s 505(b)/IPC has been registered in police station Rajpora and investigation set into motion,” it reads. It added that general public is requested to abstain from posting any false content on social media. “Strict action will be taken against any person found involved in posting malicious content on internet.”—
