Rights, Dignity, Honour and Status of Women in Islam

The teachings of Islam emphasize equality between men and women, with both expected to contribute to the betterment of society. While men may have the final say in family decisions, it is within the framework of consultation and mutual respect, recognizing women as partners in creating a harmonious home.

In Islam, there is absolutely no difference between men and women as far as their relationship to Allah is concerned, as both are promised the same reward for good conduct and the same punishment for evil conduct.

In the Dark Ages, when women were treated as material things who had no rights and if the husband of a woman died during her lifetime, then she had to burn herself alive when the dead body was cremated and then Islam not only protected the women but also gave them right, dignity and honour. Islam does not impose any financial liability on the woman rather ensuring her right to dower, maintenance and inheritance.

Women’s social mobility in Islam has often been misunderstood, with misconceptions surrounding the role of women in society. Contrary to popular belief, Islam does not restrict women’s mobility to the presence of a male relative. In fact, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) advocated for women’s participation in major political and social movements, encouraging them to engage in activities according to their abilities.

After the Prophet’s (PBUH) passing, his widow Aisha emerged as a prominent public figure, revered for her knowledge, poetry, and scholarly expertise in hadith and sunnah. Aisha, along with other revered wives of the Prophet PBUH) and women like Umm Umara and Umm Salim, participated actively in battles, challenging the misconception that women were prohibited from leaving their homes.

The historical accounts of women like Sumayya bint Khayyat and the Abbasid queen Zubayda further highlight the significant roles women played in society, from martyrdom to infrastructure development.

The notion that women must be accompanied by a mahram for work, travel, or education is a violation of their inherent rights granted by Islam. Instead, the state should ensure public safety and security for all citizens, regardless of gender.

The teachings of Islam emphasize equality between men and women, with both expected to contribute to the betterment of society. While men may have the final say in family decisions, it is within the framework of consultation and mutual respect, recognizing women as partners in creating a harmonious home.

Due to the lack of proper Islamic knowledge, sometimes women also blamed Islam for injustice to them or dishonoured them or deprived them. To know the rights of women in Islam and to understand the actual position of women in Islam and to eliminate the prevailing misconceptions regarding women’s rights in Islam, proper Islamic knowledge and awareness of women is essential and also necessary to change the dominating mentality of the men.

In contrast to Western notions of women’s liberation, Islam provides a framework for women’s empowerment while safeguarding their dignity and honour. Any true believer is expected to treat his wife as the queen of her house, respecting her rights and contributions to family and society.

Islam does not allow the domination of men over women rather it upholds the rights, dignity, honour and status of women by ensuring gender equality and also equality of rights for both males and females in every area of human life. In Islam, a woman is completely self-regulating, has a legal personality and is able to enter into contract or can make bequest in her own name. She has the right to perform any profession or business and has the authority to dispose of her property like men. She is entitled to inheritance in different capacities like as a mother, as a wife, as a sister and as a daughter. She has full freedom to select her husband and is also allowed to do her maintenance. As the command of Islam to the men is to treat with compassion and full respect to their wives, women are respectable and honourable in Islam.

The holy Quran in many verses commands Muslims to demonstrate respect to their mothers and serve them well even if they leave Islam and still remain as unbelievers. The Prophet (PBUH) states insistently that the rights of the mother are supreme. In Islam women are most respectable and honourable “If she is a wife, she is a life partner, if she is a mother, the paradise is under the feet of mother, if she is daughter it is the blessing of Almighty Allah.”

In contrast to Western notions of women’s liberation, Islam provides a framework for women’s empowerment while safeguarding their dignity and honour. Any true believer is expected to treat his wife as the queen of her house, respecting her rights and contributions to family and society.

In conclusion, Islam’s teachings on women’s rights and social mobility challenge misconceptions and provide a blueprint for gender equality and empowerment within a framework of mutual respect and cooperation.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print