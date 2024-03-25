Reviews preparations in Doda: Follow guidelines for election: CEO to stakeholders

DODA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Pandurang K Pole today visited Doda district to oversee preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections here.

The visit encompassed various activities like inspection of polling centers, model polling stations, and intermediate strong rooms. Notably, the CEO ensured transparency by inspecting strong rooms at the district headquarters and emphasized on adherence to Election Commission guidelines.

The CEO chaired a meeting with all stakeholders at the conference hall, DC office complex here and reviewed arrangements related to elections.

During the meeting, District Election Officer, Doda, Harvinder Singh, presented a detailed overview of all activities regarding upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He informed the meeting that the district has 529 polling centers and 9 model polling stations in the district.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the CEO stressed on importance of strict adherence to guidelines, timelines for Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and media monitoring. He urged all stakeholders to maximize voter turnout through door-to-door campaigns under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative.

Additionally, he directed the formation of booth-level committees and emphasized on expenditure monitoring meetings.

The Chief Election Officer also directed stakeholders to adhere to Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for real-time updates.

During the meeting, the Chief Electoral Officer urged all stakeholders to follow the guidelines for election and clear their queries by interacting with the SLMTs and DLMTs.

As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign, a rangoli competition was organized at Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Doda to raise awareness about voting rights. The CEOs presence underscored the commitment of electoral authorities to democratic values. The event served as a platform to encourage voter participation and educate citizens about ethical voting practices.

The CEO also visited the tehsil office complex to assess arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections.

The CEO was accompanied by District Election Officer, Doda Harvinder Singh; SSP Doda Javaid Iqbal, and others.

