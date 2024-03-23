Udhampur Lok Sabha seat: 3 more candidates file nomination

Kathua: Three more candidates today filed their nomination papers from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

With the filing of nomination papers by three candidates today, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for 4-Udhampur PC goes to five.

The last day for filing of nomination papers is March 27, 2024 upto 03:00 PM.

Meanwhile, in connection with forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) scheduled by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for all the eight Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar District was conducted here on Friday at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The randomization process was held under the supervision of District Election Officer(DEO), Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat in presence of the various representatives of Registered Recognized Political Parties, Assistant Returning Officers(AROs), Deputy DEO and other Officers of District Election Authority.

During the process randomisation of Ballot Units, Control Units and VVPATs for 08 Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar District was carried out. Each AC was allocated with required number of EVMs along with 40% Extra (as reserve) for use during the upcoming Polls.

The District has a total of 929 Polling Stations and the Assembly segment wise allocation of EVMs for conduct of Lok Sabha Elections includes 163 EVMS for 19-Hazratbal, 176 for 20-Khanyar, 179 for 21-Habbakadal, 191 for 22-LalChowk.

Similarly, 127 EVMs for 23-Chanapora, 200 for 24-Zadibal, 104 for 25-Eidgah and 158 EVMs for 26-Central Shalteng Assembly segments.

All the process was video recorded as per the laid guidelines of the Election Commission of India

