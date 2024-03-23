CS reviews functioning of FCS&CA, ARI, Training departments

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today had a detailed review of working of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department here.

Apart from Commissioner Secretary, FCS&CA, Zubair Ahmad, the meeting was attended by Director Food Supplies Jammu/Kashmir and other concerned officers of the department.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary held a detailed review of various aspects of functioning of the department having the mandate of distribution of food grains and other essential supplies.

Dulloo also took note of saturation of aadhar seeding of ration cards and coverage of UT population under NFSA, Non-NFSA and PMFSS schemes. He took notice of the areas not having online POS facility available and reach of Aadhar/OTP authenticated transactions, e-KYC and route optimization status.

Meanwhile Dulloo had a detailed review of the working of Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Trainings (ARI & Trainings) Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides the Secretary, ARI and Trainings, the meeting was attended by HoDs and other concerned officers of the Department.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary took stock of different aspects of working of the department. He reviewed department’s performance for the past year regarding administrative inspections, finalization of recruitment rules and printing services being extended to different government departments/organizations.

Dulloo asked for devising updated proformas for carrying out inspections as per the concurrent needs.

Secretary, ARI & Trainings, Shabnam Kamili, highlighted different works being performed by the department, including administrative inspection of various offices.

It was given out that schedule of inspections is notified for the calendar .It also took note of the revenue realized by both the government presses at Jammu and Srinagar. Besides, the meeting discussed finalization of recruitment rules and their placement before the standing committee meant for the same.

