President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’: White House

MILWAUKEE (US): US President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms”, the White House said on Thursday.

“Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the president’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation, she said.

