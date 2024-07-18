‘World is on fire’ because of Biden, says Trump’s aide

MILWAUKEE: A top national security aide of former US president and the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has alleged that the world is unstable today because of the policies of incumbent President Joe Biden.

“After 16 years of wars and chaos, the world looked different when President Trump was in the White House. Russia invaded Ukraine under both (Barack) Obama and Biden, but (Vladimir) Putin did not dare escalate under President Trump,” Richard Grenell, the former acting director of National Intelligence, said in his address to the ongoing Republican National Convention here on Wednesday.

Grenell was also US ambassador to Germany during the Trump administration.

