Ashura Observed With Solemnity, Reverence

Srinagar: Ashura processions were taken out in different parts of the Kashmir valley on 10th Muharram, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala (Iraq) for the protection of Islam.

Reports said thousands of Shia mourners on Wednesday took out Ashura procession in the city here to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain on Muharram.

The procession started from Bota Kadal in Lal Bazar area of the city and culminated at Zadibal Imambara, officials said.

The chest-beating and wailing mourners passed through the city roads, eulogising Hussain’s sacrifice in the fight between good and evil.

Authorities had made adequate arrangements for ensuring incident-free observance of Muharram procession, officials said.

Security forces were deployed all along the route while police and volunteers had set up stalls to distribute water among the mourners, they said.

The officials said doctors and paramedical staff were also deployed along the route to attend to any emergency.

Many devotees were seen touching Zuljannah with reverence while several were seen passing the young children under it.

People, especially from Sunni sect, were also seen offering refreshments including special drinks and food to the mourners.

The second major procession was taken out at Imambara of Mirgund which after passing through various lanes and by-lanes, ended at the historic Imambara of Budgam in the central Kashmir.

A large procession was also taken from Babapora Magam which culminated at Ahmadpora in the Budgam.

Reports of Zuljinnah and Alam processions were also received from all districts of the Valley including Dab Wakora (Ganderbal), Pandraithan and Hassanabad in Srinagar, Pattan, Qazipora in Baramulla district, Gongwa, Wakharwan, Chhatergul, Sallar and Devsar in South Kashmir.

Apart from make shift tents, ambulances with doctors, para-medics and medicines were kept ready at the place.

Reports of Ashuara processions were also received from Jammu including Pir Mitha Imam Bada. The processions passed through Lakhadata Bazar, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Bazar and Shaheedi Chowk.

In Leh and Kargil Taziya processions were taken out where thousands of mourners participated. Reports said that the administration had made adequate arrangements to ensure a trouble free procession

For the second consecutive year, the authorities had allowed the eighth day procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate on Monday.

