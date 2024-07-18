2 brief gunfights in Doda, searches continue

Srinagar: Security forces and militants exchanged fire twice briefly within a span of four hours in a forest area in Doda district, officials said on Wednesday.

Village Defence Guards (VDGs) also opened fire on observing suspicious movement outside their village, while two explosive shells were recovered from Gandoh area, they said.

The exchange of fire was first reported at Kalaan Bhata at 10.45 pm on Tuesday and then near Panchan Bhata at 2 am during the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the Desa forest area, where four Army personnel were killed in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

There are no reports of any casualties in the latest exchange of fire. Taking advantage of the darkness, difficult terrain and thick foliage, the terrorists managed to slip away, the officials said.

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening following information about the presence of terrorists.

Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, efforts are underway to track down and neutralise the terrorists who have links with the banned Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the officials said.

