JK Police Is ‘Apolitical’, Impartial Force: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Vijay Kumar (IPS), on Wednesday said that JKP is J&K Police is a professional, apolitical and impartial force.
Responding to a question regarding Director General of Police’s statement allegedly blaming regional political parties in the Kashmir Valley for being responsible for “Pakistan infiltrating Kashmir civil society and cultivating leaders of terror networks to further their electoral prospects”, the ADGP said that the top cop’s statement could be in his personal capacity and underlined that the JKP have always remained “apolitical and professional” force.
“Jammu and Kashmir police from the beginning have been an apolitical force. DGP’s sahib statement could be in his personal capacity. Jammu and Kashmir police is an apolitical, a professional and an impartial force,” Kumar told reporters while responding to a question on the sidelines of his visit to downtown Srinagar on Ashoora, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and 72 martyrs at Karbala (Iraq) for the protection of Islam.
“Like previous years, Jammu and Kashmir police installed a stall which is a good thing, police have a role. Police have provided three-tier security and I appreciate it. Civilians have also made good and adequate arrangements,” Kumar said. He also paid tributes to martyrs of Karbala.
