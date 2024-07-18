Two Army Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight Fight In Doda

Doda:Two army troopers were injured after a gunfight broke out in wee hours on Thursday between militants and security forces in Kastigarh area of Doda district.Officials said that a suspicious movement was observed by the army near LHS Zada. During searches, contact was established with militants which triggered a gunfight.During intial firefight, two army soldiers were injured and were immediately shifted to nearby hospital, he said.Till this report was being filed, operation in the area was still underway. More details follow.
