Gunfight breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Doda

Jammu:A fresh gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in a forest village in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday, officials said.

The encounter erupted in Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh area around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the security search parties, the officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when the last reports were received, they said.

A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, by terrorists in a firefight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

