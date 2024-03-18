Nitish Kumar Entrusted With Additional Charge of Director SIA

Srinagar: Incumbent Additional Director General of Police, CID, Jammu and Kashmir Nitish Kumar has been entrusted with additional charge of the post of Director, State Investigation Agency in the interest of administration. Kumar will hold the additional charge till further orders. “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Nitish Kumar, IPS, ADGP CID, J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of Director, State Investigation Agency, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads an order in this regard.

