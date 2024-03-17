People-centric governance improved ease of living in J&K: LG

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Business Conclave 2024 organized by Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor shared the achievements of J&K UT after abrogation of Article 370 and vision for its future.

“Today J&K is growing at an impressive pace and quiet transformation is taking place in various sectors. We have embarked on a transformation of key economic areas to achieve the goals of inclusive and rapid development to fulfill the aspirations of the people,” the Lt Governor said.

Interacting with the students of SRCC, the Lt Governor highlighted the challenges, and achievements in diverse sectors under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi.

Today, Jammu Kashmir has become the centre of innovation, industries, tourism, education, sports, agriculture, health, entrepreneurship and handicrafts, the Lt Governor said.

He said the commitment of the administration towards inclusive development has created an enabling environment for the deprived sections, youth, women and farmers to unleash their true potential.

We have taken concrete steps to create a fear-free, corruption-free and terrorism-free J&K. People-centric governance, efficient public service delivery mechanism, accelerated speed of project completion, saturation of welfare schemes and equal opportunity for all have empowered the common man and improved ease of living, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor said that policy for him is not just a piece of paper but dreams and aspirations of the people.

“We have made the common man a stakeholder in policy-making and development works are being taken up as per their needs. J&K is making impressive strides in the country in digital connectivity and physical connectivity. Smart City projects have realized the dream of urban transformation and the aspirations and dreams of the youth are blossoming,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the administration, faculty and students of the prestigious institution.

Prof. Simrit Kaur, Principal, Shri Ram College of Commerce; prominent citizens, faculty members and students of the college were present.

