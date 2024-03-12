India strongly rejects China’s objection to PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: India on Tuesday strongly rejected China’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state “was, is, and will” always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Chinese side has been made aware of this “consistent position” on several occasions.

Objecting to such visits by Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh or India’s developmental projects in the state does not stand to reason, he said.

