WTO talks end with no decision on key issues of agri, fisheries subsidies

Abu Dhabi: The talks at the WTO’s ministerial conference ended with no decision on key issues such as finding a permanent solution to public food stockpile and on curbing fisheries subsidies that lead to over-capacity and over fishing, sources said.

However, the members agreed to further extend the moratorium on imposing import duties on e-commerce trade for two more years, they said.

Despite the four days of hectic parleys getting extended for a day, the 166-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) was not able to reach a common ground for resolving the food security issue, a demand raised prominently by India, and curbing subsidies that leads to overfishing and over capacity.

