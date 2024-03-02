DG Prisons Deepak Kumar assigned additional charge of DG Crime Branch J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday assigned the charge of DG Crime Branch J&K to DG Prisons Deepak Kumar following appointment of senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Choudhary as the chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.According to an order, Arun Kumar, who was DG Crime Branch J&K, was recently appointed as the chairperson of Public Service Commission. “Consequent upon appointment of Arun Kumar Choudhary, Special Director General, Crime, J&K as Chairman Public Service Commission for Jammu and Kashmir, it is hereby ordered that Deepak Kumar, Director General of Police, Prisons shall hold the charge of Crime Branch in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads the order.
