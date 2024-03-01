Winter vacation for schools extended

Srinagar: Directorate of School education department has extended winter vacation for school children for two days in view of the heavy snowfall forecast,.
The class work in all government and private recognized schools will resume from March 4 instead of March 1.
“In view of the weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department predicting heavy snowfall in the valley, it is hereby ordered that classwork in all government and recognized private schools of the Kashmir Division up to the higher secondary level shall commence from 4th March 2024,” an order issued by the Director School Education, Kashmir on Thursday.
All the schools in Kashmir valley have been shut due to the winter vacation for the last nearly three months.
The Meteorological Department in Srinagar has predicted widespread rain and snow from this evening until March 3, with heavy snowfall expected during this period.
