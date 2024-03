Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif is set to become Pakistan’s new Prime Minister on Sunday with the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday announcing the schedule for the election of the head of the government.

According to the schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers by Saturday, 2 pm. The scrutiny of the papers will be completed the same day.

It said that the procedure for the election of the premier was given to the newly elected lawmakers.

