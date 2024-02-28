PM Modi Likely To Visit Kashmir Next Month

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next month and address a public rally, BJP sources said in Srinagar today.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The public rally will be held as part of the BJP’s election campaign for the forthcoming general polls, the sources siad.

“While the exact date is yet to be finalised, the rally will take place any day between March 14 to 17,” the sources said, adding the party was waiting for the final dates from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The BJP is focussing on the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat which comprises of the south Kashmir areas of Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, and Rajouri-Poonch areas in Jammu.

Before delimitation of the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Anantnag seat comprised only of the four south Kashmir districts – Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag.

The seat was won by National Conference’s Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

However, this would be PM Modi’s second visit to J&K in two months. The PM addressed a public rally in Jammu on February 20 during which he also unveiled multiple development projects totalling over RS 32,000 crore.

Yesterday Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah presided over a meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs at Daman, today. Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nishith Pramanik, 11 Members of the committee, Union Home Secretary, senior officers of Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Secretary of UT of Jammu & Kashmir and Director General of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles participated in the meeting. The Committee discussed issues related to Development of Jammu and Kashmir and Central Armed Police Forces.

Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government is fully committed to the overall development of the Jammu and Kashmir and has taken several measures that have significantly boosted the development of Jammu & Kashmir.

During the discussion it was highlighted that August 6, 2019 was a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir when the Parliament of India decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. With this, all the constitutional safeguards enjoyed by the citizens of our country were extended to Jammu and Kashmir including progressive laws like Right to Education, National Minorities Commission Act, etc. These laws were fully implemented in the Union Territory. The enactment of these laws has guaranteed equality and fairness to all, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women, children and senior citizens. A provision of 10% reservation has been made for the upliftment of economically backward classes in jobs and educational institutions.

