Decision on seat sharing with INDIA alliance soon: Farooq

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP, Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that there is a need to make INDIA bloc strong so that the country is “saved from the disaster BJP has done in the last ten years.”

He maintained that NC vice-president Omar Abdullah is in constant contact with Congress party and decision on seat-sharing will come to the fore in coming days.

“We have to make a pact with Congress. Omar is talking with them and hopefully decision on seat sharing will come out in coming days,” said Abdullah.

He said the INDIA alliance needs to become strong to save the country from trouble. “It is imperative to make INDIA alliance strong. Being a part of the country we have to make this alliance powerful,” he said.

While responding to a query, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that joining of political activists into BJP won’t impact the functioning of the alliance. “This is a routine exercise and it happens during election time. However, it depends on people to ascertain the facts and ponder upon which party should be brought to power. BJP has devastated and collapsed the entire structure of the country. People must keep such things in mind,” he said.

He expressed surprise over inordinate delay in the conduct of assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir. “It is a surprise that government is going to hold Parliamentary elections but at the same time delaying Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

