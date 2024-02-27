Police transfers in Kashmir cancelled after ECI modifies its order

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police has cancelled transfers it ordered on February 25 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) modified its order on Tuesday.

The zonal police headquarters Kashmir, cancelled the transfers it ordered on February 25 after poll body’s fresh directive.

Modifying its order, the commission today exempted the States and UTs with five Parliamentary constituencies from its earlier directive.

The modification of the order by ECI has come as a major relief for J&K government, which otherwise was required to effect another round of transfers.

In the earlier order, the poll body had directed officers who are transferred out of the district are not posted within the same Parliamentary constituency. Only States and UTs upto two segments were exempted from the directive—

