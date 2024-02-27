Houseboat sinks in Jhelum in Rajbagh, suffers damage

Srinagar: A residential house boat sank in river Jhelum and suffered damaged in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning, officials said. Houseboat owner Abdul Rehman Pakhtoon said they noticed in the morning that the houseboat was sinking.”As we noticed it, we immediately called the administration for assistance,” he said. He said that in view of the inclement weather, the administration must provide them support and shelter.The SDRF and Fire and Emergency Service carried out the rescue operation—(KNO)
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post