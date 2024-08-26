RBI constantly working on devising policies to make financial sector stronger, nimble: Governor Das

BENGALURU: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the central bank is constantly working on devising policies, systems, and platforms that will make the financial sector stronger, nimble and customer-centric.

In a keynote address at the Global Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure and Emerging Technologies, a part of RBI@90 initiative here, Das said Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and emerging technologies will shape the future journey of almost all economies of the world.

DPI broadly refers to the basic technology systems created mainly in the public sector that are openly available to users and also to other developers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print