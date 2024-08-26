J&K Assembly polls: NC to contest on 51 seats, Congress 32, say alliance partners

Srinagar: The National Conference and Congress have finally entered into a pre-poll alliance and decided to go for seat sharing on five seats only

“NC will field candidates from 51 seats while INC will contest on 32 seats,” the NC—Congress leaders said while addressing a news conference.

However, they said that out of 32 seats, Congress will leave two seats, one each for CPI (M) and Panthers Party.

As per KNO, J&K PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra while sharing the details said that there will be a friendly contest on five seats in J&K, but in a very disciplined manner—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print