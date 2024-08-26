Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on J&K polls, revised candidates’ list to be released soon

Srinagar: Union home minister Amit Shah is chairing a high-level meeting of BJP leaders at his residence in New Delhi regarding Jammu and Kashmir, which is scheduled to go to polls in three phases, starting September 18.

Sources said that the meeting is being held regarding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and a decision is likely to be taken to finalise the party’s candidates.

Earlier, BJP announced first list of 44 candidates for the assembly polls, however, the list was soon after withdrawn.

Sources said that the revised list will be announced after the meeting is over at Amit Shah’s residence—(KNO)

