DDC member Kakapora resigns from BJP for not given mandate

Srinagar: District Development Council (DDC) member from Kakapora, Minha Lateef Bhat on Monday resigned from the basic membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Minha said she decided to resign because the party gave its mandate to “someone who secured only a few votes” in the DDC elections.

“Despite winning the elections, I was ignored,” she said.

Minha Lateef, who is the daughter of Pulwama BJP president Lateef Ahmad, clarified that her father has not resigned from the party.

When asked about her future plans, Minha said she will discuss her next steps and make decisions accordingly.

The BJP has given its mandate for the Pampore seat to Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi—(KNO)

