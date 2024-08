KARACHI: Armed men shot and killed at least 23 people in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province after offloading them from buses and checking their identities, according to media reports on Monday.

The incident happened in Balochistan’s Musakhel district.

According to Assistant Commissioner Musakhail Najeeb Kakar, armed men blocked the inter-provincial highway in the Rarasham district of Musakhel and offloaded passengers from buses, the Dawn newspaper reported.

