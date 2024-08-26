Salman Khurshid, KC Venugopal in Srinagar for last attempt to reach consensus with NC

Srinagar: The Congress and the National Conference are likely heading for friendly contests on nearly a dozen seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as consensus was yet to be reached over the pre-poll alliance.

Both parties were yet to announce their candidates even as only one day has left for filing of nominations for the first phase of polling, which is August 27.

Sources said that the Congress high command has rushed two senior Congress leaders from Delhi including KC Venugopal and Salman Khurshid to Srinagar to make a last attempt to finalise the pre-poll alliance with NC.

A Congress functionary said that Venugopal and Khurshid have already arrived in Srinagar to meet NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.

Notably, there have been strong disagreements over seat-sharing in some constituencies including Doda in the Jammu division and Central Shalteng in the Kashmir division—(KNO)

