DDC chairperson Shopian quits PDP, extends support to Aijaz Mir

Srinagar: DDC chairperson Shopian on Monday resigned from the People’s Democratic Party and extended support to former MLA Wachi Aijaz Ahmad Mir.

DDC chairperson Shopian Bilquees Bano said that she has resigned from the PDP and will support Aijaz Ahmad Mir, who is to contest elections as independent candidate on Wachi (now Zainapora) constituency.

Mir resigned from the PDP last week resigned and is likely to contest polls as independent. He is expected to file his nominations paper on Tuesday—(KNO)

