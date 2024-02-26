Various delegations meet LG

Jammu: A delegation of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass Samaj Kalyan Parishad J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The members of the delegation led by Dr DK Manyal, former Minister submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to the establishment of Smriti Bhawan of Guru Nabha Dass ji and other issues of public importance.

A delegation of All J&K Gujjar Bakerwal Conference apprised the Lt Governor of the various welfare issues of Gujjar Bakerwal community.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that the genuine issues projected by them will be taken up for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Padma Shri Dr K N Pandita, Youth representing J&K at World Youth Festival call on Lt Governor

Dr Pandita presented his work of the English translation of the book on the history of medieval Kashmir ‘Baharistan -i- Shahi’ to the Lt Governor.

Youth from J&K including Sh Yuvraj Singh, Dr Sandeep Sharma, Sh Vansh Mahajan and Ms Mannat Sharma, who will represent Jammu Kashmir at the World Youth Festival called on the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to them for the Global Youth event scheduled to be held in Russia in the first week of March this year.

Later, Sant Sahil ji Maharaj, President, Jai Shree Ram Trust also met the Lt Governor.

Members of the Guidance and Counseling Cell for Youth development, a social organisation from Gurha Slathia, Samba apprised the Lt Governor of the issue related to the establishment of a multipurpose indoor hall in their village.

Meanwhile Manoj Sinha released a book titled ‘Tees Ki Tees’, a compilation of short stories, written by Ms Bindya Raina Tikoo, at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor congratulated the author and wished her success in the future endeavours.

