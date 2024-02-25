‘Severe penalties deter drug trafficking’

‘Koshish’: Srinagar Seminar spearheads Substance Abuse Solutions

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar, in collaboration with NGOs Kashmir Concern and White Globe, and with the support of Aryans Group of Colleges, orchestrated a transformative seminar titled ‘Koshish’ at the ADR Centre, District Court Complex, Momminabad, Srinagar

‘Koshish’, a seminar on Substance Abuse, Problem in School, Role of Teachers and counselors, witnessed a convergence of esteemed dignitaries, representatives from various sectors, media personnel, influencers, and passionate volunteers.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA (PDJ), Srinagar; Mr. Rajiv Omprakash Pandey, DIG Central Kashmir; Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA, Srinagar; Tahir Ahmad Magray, Revenue Officer to Divisional Commissioner; Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman Aryans Group of Colleges; Dr. Tauseef Bhat, Chairman Kashmir Concern and Adv. Syed Junaid Sadaat, Chairman White Globe.

The seminar addressed multifaceted dimensions of substance abuse, highlighting its prevalence, especially among school-aged children, and emphasizing the pivotal roles of teachers, counselors and media in combating this societal challenge.

Notable remarks were delivered by distinguished speakers, each shedding light on the distinctive contributions of their respective domains in mitigating the menace of Substance abuse

Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA (PDJ) Srinagar, underscored the indispensable role of the judiciary in addressing the complexities of substance abuse within the framework of law and justice. He also stressed upon building adequate infrastructure for dealing with the challenges of substance abuse.

He explained the legal consequences that individuals face if they engage in drug-related activities, including severe penalties such as imprisonment and fines in place to deter drug trafficking and possession and the consequences of violating these laws. He also highlighted the legal remedies available to victims of drug abuse and their families.

Rajiv Om Prakash Pandey, DIG Central Kashmir, emphasized the crucial role of law enforcement agencies, outlining strategies for effective intervention and enforcement. He highlighted the importance of the media in amplifying the message and building a drug free society.

Tahir Magray, Revenue Officer to Divisional Commissioner emphasized insightful perspectives on the vital contributions of the administration department and various initiatives for fostering a supportive environment for prevention and rehabilitation.

Earlier, Secretary, DLSA, Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi, in his opening remarks emphasized the need for collective action to address this issue and urged participants to play an active role in raising awareness and discouraging drug use.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman Aryans Group of Colleges, elaborated on the proactive role of educational institutions in nurturing holistic development and resilience among students.

Dr. Tauseef Bhat, Chairman Kashmir Concern, emphasized the devastating impact of drug abuse on individuals, families, and communities. He highlighted the alarming rise in drug addiction among youth and the urgent need for collective action to address this crisis.

Adv. Syed Junaid Sadaat, Chairman White Globe, emphasized the imperative of collaborative efforts among NGOs and stakeholders to address the root causes of substance abuse and provide comprehensive support to affected individuals and communities.

In a heartening gesture, journalists were felicitated by the dignitaries for their commendable efforts in amplifying societal concerns and fostering public awareness.

The ‘Koshish’ seminar served as a catalyst for collective action, inspiring renewed commitment and collaboration towards building a healthier and more resilient community, free from the scourge of substance abuse.

Representatives of supporting partners of the event; by Frolic Funcity, Karim’s & Evento, staff and para legal volunteers of DLSA, Srinagar, volunteers of Kashmir Concern and White Globe attended the camp.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print