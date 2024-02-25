Noted educationist Prof A G Madhosh dies

Srinagar: Renowned educationist and psychologist, Prof A G Madhosh passed away on Saturday morning after a brief illness.

His death has been widely condoled and people from a cross-section of the society, especially from the academic and research community, are paying rich tributes to the departed soul.

The octogenarian served as former Dean and Head, School of Education, KU; Director, Physical Education and Sports, KU and former Director State Resource Centre, KU, an official statement issued here read.

While extending her condolences to Prof Madhosh’s family, KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan in her message said that the passing of Prof Madhosh is an irreplaceable loss to the educational fraternity and that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Prof Madhosh was a stalwart in the field of education policy and planning. We mourn the loss of a revered figure in the educational community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Prof Madhosh’s family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace,” an official spokesperson quoted Prof Khan in the statement.

In his condolence message, KU Registrar, Prof Nasser Iqbal, said that Prof A G Madhosh was a distinguished educational expert and researcher, widely recognised for his significant contributions to the field of education emphasising and promoting non-formal education.

“His dedication to enhancing educational practices and his commitment to nurturing future generations has left lasting impressions on the educational landscape,” Prof Naseer said, adding that throughout his career, Prof Madhosh inspired countless students, colleagues and aspiring educators with his wisdom, insight and passion for learning.

“His legacy will continue to resonate through the lives he touched and the knowledge he imparted,” the KU Registrar added.

The Kashmir University fraternity led by Registrar Prof Naseer Iqbal, later in the day, held a condolence meet to mourn the demise of Prof Madhosh and to express heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family paying homage to the departed soul. The university observed a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

Deans of various schools, heads of different departments, officers from the administration, teaching and non-teaching staff of the Department of Education, other KU teachers, scholars and students attended the condolence meet.

Dean, School of Social Sciences, Prof M Y Ganai and Head, Department of Education, Prof Mahmood Ahmad Khan also spoke on the occasion, the statement added.

The social media platforms are also overwhelmed by heartfelt tributes pouring in from Prof Madhosh’s students and colleagues many of whom attribute their personal and professional growth to his mentorship.

