Div Com visits transit accommodation in Bla

Baramulla: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri accompanied by Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birde and Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa today visited Indian Army Administrated Vocational Training Centre for skill upliftment at Chinar 9 Jawan Club Baramulla.

The Vocational Training centre is run by the Chinar Corps for the upliftment of the skills of the local youth in an endeavour to provide job opportunities and open self- employment avenues for the unemployed youth.

The Div Com during the visit to Institute actively engaged in interactive sessions with the young individuals undergoing training at the vocational center where he not only shared insights but also listened attentively to the perspectives and aspirations of the youth.

Later, the Div Com conducted a visit to the Fathepora and Veerwan Transit Accommodation for Migrant Employees and took first hand assessment of the facilities including provision of uninterrupted water supply, adequate sanitation facilities, reliable power supply, improved inner roads, and other services catering to the residents’ needs and well-being.

Bidhuri personally interacted with the residents of the colony to listen to their issues and demands and assured them that the administration is committed to implementing measures to improve their overall living experience.

Meanwhile, the Div Com promptly issued on-the-spot directives to officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made, and all the on-going works be completed in a time bound manner to enhance the living standards of the families within the colony.

