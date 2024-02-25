Army Commander reviews prevalent security situation in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Army’s Northern Commander, Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday exhorted all ranks who are part of the counter insurgency grid to maintain the operation tempo.

Lt Gen Kumar said this during his visit to Army’s two counter insurgency divisions, the south Kashmir based Victor Force and Shalteng based Kilo Force, which are under Srinagar based 15 or Chinar Corps.

During his visit to the two Army divisions, tje Northern Commander, who was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, was briefed on counter terrorist grid, soldier citizen connect and operational preparedness.

“LtGenMVSuchindraKumar, ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr visited Victor and Kilo Force to review the prevalent security situation. He was briefed on the #CT grid, Soldier-Citizen connect & Operational preparedness. The Army Commander appreciated the Operational alacrity of the formations and exhorted all ranks to maintain the Op tempo,” Army’s Northern Command said in a post on X.

Lt Gen Kumar is on his first visit to Kashmir after taking over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command of the Indian army on February 19. In the last three days he extensively reviewed security along the Line of Control (LoC) and Kashmir’s hinterland.

He also visited the forward posts along the LoC in Kupwara and Baramulla district and also interacted with soldiers.

On Friday Lt Gen Kumar also held a meeting with J&K’s Director General of Police RR Swain and other senior security officials and discussed the security preparation for the coming months. (Agencies)

