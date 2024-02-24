NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday attached houses of four accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the agency said.

The case relates to the use of the “proceeds of narcotic drugs” to fund violent terror activities by proscribed terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operating in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara-Kupwara region, the NIA said in a statement.

In a major step towards dismantling the funding networks that are fuelling terrorism in Kashmir, the NIA attached four residential properties and seized cash in the Handwara narco-terrorism case involving LeT and HM, it said.

