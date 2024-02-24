ECI Takes Strong Exception To Defiance of Instructions On Transfers, Postings of Officers In Wake of Anticipated LS Polls

Srinagar: Observing contravention to the instructions on transfers and postings of officers in wake of upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Election Commission of India has directed the offices concerned in all states and union territories to strictly adhere to and comply with the transfer policy instructed by the Commission. Secretary, Ashwani Kumar Mohal, in a communiqué to Chief Secretaries of all the States & Union Territories and Chief Electoral Officers of all the States & Union Territories that, “I am directed to refer to the Commission’s instruction of even number dated 21.12.2023 on the subject cited and to state that the said instruction clearly indicated that the Commission has been following a consistent policy that officers connected with conduct of elections in an election going State/UT are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for considerably long period.” “It has come to the Commission’s notice that in certain cases officers are being transferred/posted in the adjacent districts within the same Parliamentary Constituency thereby undermining the spirit of transfer policy,” observes the communiqué. “Therefore, the Commission has directed that, except for the States/UTs that comprise of up to two Parliamentary Constituencies, all States shall ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district are not posted within the same Parliamentary Constituency. This shall also be applicable to the transfers/postings that have already been given effect in pursuance of the Commission’s instruction. It is reiterated that the transfer policy of the commission must be adhered to in both letter and spirit.” “The Commission has further directed that a report certifying the compliance of the earlier directions and including the above be furnished by the Chief Secretary and the DGP of the State concerned to the Commission latest by 3:00 PM on 26.02.2024,” the communiqué further reads.

