New era of sports has emerged in Jammu Kashmir: LG

4th Khelo India Games Start At Gulmarg

GULMARG: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the snow sports event of 4th Khelo India Games at the world-famous ski resort, Gulmarg on Wednesday.

Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Home Affairs also graced the occasion.

The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes to athletes from all over the country participating in different winter-sports disciplines. “It is a momentous occasion for more than 600 athletes who have been preparing for this spectacular event,” he said.

He invited the athletes, team officials and sports enthusiasts to enjoy the warm hospitality of Jammu Kashmir, enjoy the thrill of Alpine Ski, Nordic Ski, snow Mountaineering competitions and also enjoy the incredible sights and cuisine of the paradise on earth.

“The 4th Khelo India Winter Games, over the next 4 days, will honor the hard work, skills, dedication and sporting excellence on ski slope and I am confident it will renew the spirit of brotherhood, peace and harmony among all the teams,” the Lt Governor said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the government to promote robust sports culture in cities and villages of the Union Territory.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of sports has emerged in Jammu Kashmir. Renewed thrust on state-of-art infrastructure and allied facilities has given a huge impetus to sports sector, the Lt Governor observed.

Our talented sportspersons have proved their mettle in national and international sports events. Their achievements are inspiring the budding athletes to bring laurels to the UT and the nation, he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Government of India, Union Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India for their support and cooperation. Under PMDP, national and international level sports infrastructure has been developed in J&K, he added.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, through a video message, extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the Khelo India Winter Games event and encouraged the participating athletes to give their best in the tournament.

Sh Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and Home Affairs lauded the Lt Governor led UT Administration for developing sports infrastructure at grassroot level and setting a milestone for other states as well.

Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB; Maj Gen J. Fernandes, HAWS; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Ms. Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism; Sh Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services & Sports; Sh Minga Sherpa, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, senior officials, representatives of Sports Authority of India and various sports organizations, prominent sports personalities and sports enthusiasts in large numbers were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print