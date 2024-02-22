Labourer from UP dies under landslide on Highway

Srinagar’ : A labourer from Uttar Pradesh died after coming under a massive landslide in Ramban district along Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday, officials said. The landslide has further delayed the opening of the thoroughfare which continues to remain blocked for any fresh traffic for the last three days. Official sources said that a fresh landslide occurred near Seeri, Ramban and one labourer reportedly working with a private construction company came under the landslide and died while being shifted to hospital. They identified him as Desh pal Resident of Uttar Pradesh.Meanwhile the Highway, the only surface link of Kashmir valley with the outside valley, remained closed after the fresh landslide, they said.“Restoration work is in progress at Kishtwari Pather on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, it will take some time,” traffic police said, adding, “People are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till the road is clear. Please ask TCU for latest update.”Hundreds of vehicles, most trucks, were stranded at multiple places along the highway which was closed on Monday and, in the last three days, efforts are underway to restore the road for traffic which have been continuously hampered due to landslides at multiple places. The traffic had been partially restored on Wednesday afternoon to clear stranded vehicles but it was again closed. No fresh traffic could be allowed for three days, they added.

