Manager missing after allegedly embezzling Rs 33 lakh at Tral bank, case filed

By on No Comment

Srinagar: A branch manager of Elaqaie Dehati Bank in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district is missing after allegedly embezzling Rs 33 Lakh by tampering signatures. An official said that the branch manager identified as Meraj Alam son of Mohd Nazir of Bihar is missing since February 17.He said that he has allegedly embezzled Rs 33 lakhs by tampering signatures of several account holders.A case FIR number 13/2024 U/S 409 IPC registered has been registered at police station Tral and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

Manager missing after allegedly embezzling Rs 33 lakh at Tral bank, case filed added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.