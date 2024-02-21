Avalanche warning issued for 10 districts

Srinagar: Authorities on Tuesday issued fresh avalanche warning for ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Anantnag and Kulgam districts in next 24 hours. Also avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Bandipora and Baramulla districts in next 24 hours,” advisory issued by J&K Disaster Management Authority said.
It also said that avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours.
The advisory requested people living in respective districts to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.
It added that in case of any emergency, the general public can dial 112.
